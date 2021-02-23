UCLA runner dismissed from track, cross-country teams for using racist, sexist, homophobic language

UCLA runner Chris Weiland has been dismissed from the track and field and cross-country teams after a video recording and text message exchange showing him using racist, homophobic and sexist language surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The 4½-minute video, posted on an Instagram account called “ucla_is_racist” and shot inside a darkened car, appears to show Weiland talking about his girlfriend cheating on him with another man before he asks her to leave. Weiland, who is white, goes on to use a racial slur in a cellphone call that can be heard in the video, verified as Weiland by multiple people close to the program.

“When she says she doesn’t, you know, want to get back together, why do you think?” Weiland asks a woman in the call. “It’s because she wants to be with this f— f— who has no future. She’s going to be with a stupid n— who’s going to be in community college all his life.”

The woman speaking with Weiland tells him not to talk like that. He responds: “I don’t give a f—.”

