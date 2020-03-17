UCLA staff member who works off campus tests positive for COVID-19

Students study on the UCLA campus in this undated photo. (Credit: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A UCLA staff member who works off the Westwood campus has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self isolating, officials announced Monday.

The person, who was not identified, is receiving care, UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block said in a news release.

Officials are working to determine if other members of the UCLA community have been in contact with the person and whether other people need to be tested or isolated.

Block advised students to contact the Ashe Center Infection Control Line and faculty and staff to call their health care providers, if they develop flu-like symptoms. The control line number is 310-206-6217.

The chancellor himself is self quarantining after finding out he recently came into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Block said students and staff can stay up to date on COVID-19 news affecting their community by visiting the university’s website, Bruin Safe Online and UCLA’s Twitter.

On Sunday, USC officials announced that a student at the university who had recently returned from international travel tested positive for coronavirus.