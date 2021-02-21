UCLA student faced complaints over offensive tweets before storming U.S. Capitol

In March 2020, UCLA student Matthew Richard went on Twitter and called for the university to investigate and expel fellow undergrad Christian Secor.

He posted a thread with 21 recent tweets from the account of Secor, who founded America First Bruins, a far-right student group.

“Anyone else cop the Hitler sneakers?” one tweet read. “Can ICE just cough on illegals or something?” read another.

Outrage followed. Students complained to administrators. More than 30,000 people liked a Twitter post by one student who asked, “Ya’ll think UCLA can expel someone for xenophobia and wishing death upon undocumented ppl during a pandemic?”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.