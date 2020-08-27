UCLA sues Under Armour for breach of contract, seeks $200 million in damages

A detail of the Under Armour shoes worn by Thomas Welsh #40 of the UCLA Bruins is seen during a game at UD Arena on March 13, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

UCLA filed a lawsuit against Under Armour on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for breach of contract, seeking damages in excess of $200 million.

Under Armour announced in late June that it was ending its deal with the university.

The two sides were four years into a 15-year deal worth $280 million, which remains the highest in college athletics.

Under Armour paid $11 million per year in rights and marketing fees as well as contributing $2 million per year to aid in facility improvements.

Under terms of the contract, the company is supposed to supply $6.85 million in athletic apparel, footwear and uniforms.

The company cited Force Majeure due to the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons it was terminating the deal.