UCLA sues Under Armour for breach of contract, seeks $200 million in damages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A detail of the Under Armour shoes worn by Thomas Welsh #40 of the UCLA Bruins is seen during a game at UD Arena on March 13, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

A detail of the Under Armour shoes worn by Thomas Welsh #40 of the UCLA Bruins is seen during a game at UD Arena on March 13, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

UCLA filed a lawsuit against Under Armour on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for breach of contract, seeking damages in excess of $200 million.

Under Armour announced in late June that it was ending its deal with the university.

The two sides were four years into a 15-year deal worth $280 million, which remains the highest in college athletics.

Under Armour paid $11 million per year in rights and marketing fees as well as contributing $2 million per year to aid in facility improvements.

Under terms of the contract, the company is supposed to supply $6.85 million in athletic apparel, footwear and uniforms.

The company cited Force Majeure due to the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons it was terminating the deal.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter