UCLA to resume with mostly online classes in the fall

Students participate in an activity near Royce Hall on the UCLA campus on March 11, 2020. (Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

The vast majority of classes at UCLA this fall will be virtual, with only a small percentage offered on campus, the university announced Monday.

Officials announced the plan in a letter to the community as each university in the 10-campus UC system is likewise preparing to release its own reopening plans. At UCLA, only about 15% to 20% of courses would probably be offered on campus or in a hybrid format, including some that involve laboratory work, performing arts and clinical health fields.

In addition, officials said they will be taking steps to make on-campus housing less dense by prioritizing housing offers based on factors such as financial need and how far away a student’s primary residence is from the Westwood university. Officials said they will also try to “offer housing to as many first-year students as feasible.”

The school will take several other steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including requiring face coverings while on campus, physical distancing and daily symptom checks for anyone coming onto campus or living in campus housing.

