UCLA to review threat protocols after criticism over last week’s response

Students walk through a near-empty UCLA campus Tuesday after classes were moved online because of apparent threats of mass violence.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A week after UCLA’s response to suspected threats of mass violence by a former lecturer was criticized by some students as slow and inadequate, officials announced Monday that a task force will review the university’s threat response protocols.

Chancellor Gene Block said in a news release that the university is committed to protecting the campus community, improving its response to potential threats and “taking the opportunity to reflect on what worked well and what could be improved.”

“To that end, I am calling for the creation of a task force, including student representatives, to conduct a comprehensive review of our current protocols for responding to potential threats and other incidents on campus,” Block said.

Matthew Harris, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning by police in Boulder, Colo., and charged by federal prosecutors with making criminal threats across state lines.

