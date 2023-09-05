Multiple public universities located in Southern California were named on Forbes’ “America’s Top College List for 2023.”
The publication ranks colleges nationwide based on return on investment, average student debt levels and outcomes for their graduates. Schools also ranked highly on the list if students return to campus after their first year, graduate on time and secure high salaries jobs after graduation.
A complete breakdown of the methodology can be found here.
In Southern California, multiple universities and colleges were named on the list, with one campus being named among the top 10 “best” colleges in the U.S.
This is where a few Southern California-based universities and colleges ranked
7th: UCLA
14th: USC
21st: UC San Diego
24th: UC Santa Barbara
36th: Pomona College
37th: UC Davis
41st: Claremont College
43rd: San Diego State University
47th: Caltech
61st: University of California, Irvine
71st: Harvey Mudd College
75th: University of California, Riverside
90th: Cal State Fullerton
103rd: Cal State Long Beach
116th: Cal Poly Pomona
The complete study can be viewed here.