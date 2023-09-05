Multiple public universities located in Southern California were named on Forbes’ “America’s Top College List for 2023.”

The publication ranks colleges nationwide based on return on investment, average student debt levels and outcomes for their graduates. Schools also ranked highly on the list if students return to campus after their first year, graduate on time and secure high salaries jobs after graduation.

A complete breakdown of the methodology can be found here.

In Southern California, multiple universities and colleges were named on the list, with one campus being named among the top 10 “best” colleges in the U.S.

This is where a few Southern California-based universities and colleges ranked

7th: UCLA

14th: USC

21st: UC San Diego

24th: UC Santa Barbara

36th: Pomona College

37th: UC Davis

41st: Claremont College

43rd: San Diego State University

47th: Caltech

61st: University of California, Irvine

71st: Harvey Mudd College

75th: University of California, Riverside

90th: Cal State Fullerton

103rd: Cal State Long Beach

116th: Cal Poly Pomona

The complete study can be viewed here.