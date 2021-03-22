UCLA, USC both advance to Sweet 16 in March Madness tournament

UCLA players celebrate their win over Abilene Christian in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 22, 2021. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

USC and UCLA are among the teams headed to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament after both schools notched convincing wins Monday.

For UCLA, Johnny Juzang scored 17 points and 11th-seeded team carefully brushed off pesky Abilene Christian 67-47 to become the fifth team to go from First Four to Sweet 16.

The Bruins will play Alabama, the second seed in the East Region, in their first regional semifinal appearance since 2017 — and their first with second-year coach Mick Cronin.

The Trojans, meanwhile, handily took apart No. 3 seed Kansas.

Isaiah Mobley hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, All-American big brother Evan added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and sixth-seeded USC rolled to an 85-51 victory Monday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse — more than doubling the worst margin of defeat for the Jayhawks in 49 trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Next, the Trojans play seventh-seeded Oregon, which cruised past No. 2 seed Iowa earlier in the day, in a Pac-12 showdown for a spot in the West Region finals. USC beat the Ducks in February in their only meeting this season.

UCLA vs. Alabama is scheduled to take place at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, and USC vs. Oregon at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be broadcast on TBS.

Monday continued a banner tournament for the Pac-12, which is now 9-1 with four of its five teams reaching the Sweet 16. The only team to lose is Colorado, which beat the Trojans in the conference tournament.

The other Pac-12 team headed to the Sweet 16 is Oregon State, a twelfth seed that knocked off No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Sunday night.

UCLA started its tournament Thursday by rallying to beat Michigan State in overtime and is the first First Four team to get to the round of 16 since Syracuse in 2018.