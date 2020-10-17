UCLA will still be outfitted by Under Armour, despite suing for breach of contract

A detail of the Under Armour shoes worn by Thomas Welsh #40 of the UCLA Bruins is seen during a game at UD Arena on March 13, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

UCLA will still be outfitted by Under Armour this season even though the university is suing the apparel company for breach of contract.

Athletic director Martin Jarmond says there isn’t enough time to get a deal in place with a new outfitter.

Under Armour announced in June that it is ending its contract with the school.

The two sides were four years into a 15-year deal worth $280 million, which remains the highest in college athletics.

UCLA filed a lawsuit against Under Amour in August in federal court in Los Angeles for breach of contract, seeking damages in excess of $200 million.

Under Armour paid $11 million per year in rights and marketing fees as well as contributing $2 million per year to aid in facility improvements.

Under terms of the contract, the company is supposed to supply $6.85 million in athletic apparel, footwear and uniforms.