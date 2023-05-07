UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on a DUI charge in Hollywood early Sunday morning after his truck slammed into several parked cars.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Ferguson was driving a pickup truck when he crashed into four parked vehicles in the 1400 block of Wilcox Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested in Hollywood early Sunday morning after refusing to take a DUI sobriety test in Hollywood, California on May 7, 2023. (LA-OC.tv)

One man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

According to TMZ, Ferguson was uncooperative with police. He was arrested at the scene for misdemeanor DUI after refusing to take a field sobriety test.

The incident is under investigation.

