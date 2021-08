UFC Gym is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its Huntington Beach location on Saturday with tours, fitness classes featuring guest UFC athlete instructors, meet and greets with athletes and prizes.

The lineup of guest athletes includes UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell, BJ Penn and Urijah Faber. The meet and greet will cap off a day of events at 2 p.m.

Wendy Burch reports from Huntington Beach for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 28, 2021.