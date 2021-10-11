UFC legend Chuck Liddell arrested in Hidden Hills following alleged domestic violence incident: Reports

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, according to multiple reports.

Deputies responded to a home in the Hidden Hills area regarding a domestic disturbance call shortly after midnight, ESPN reported. Investigators determined a physical altercation had taken place and took Liddell into custody.

The altercation involved Liddell and his wife but she did not need medical attention, according to TMZ.

The 51-year-old was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 1:56 a.m. and was being held on $20,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s inmate records.

He was released later Monday morning, TMZ reported.

Known as “The Iceman,” Liddell retired from the UFC in 2010 as one of the highest-selling pay-per-view draws in its history, ESPN reported. He returned for a single fight in 2018 with former rival Tito Ortiz, but was knocked out in the first round.