Unattended candle suspected in San Juan Capistrano fire that left 1 burn victim in critical condition

The Orange County Fire Authority shared this photo of a San Juan Capistrano home fire that left one person in critical condition on Aug. 31, 2021.

An unattended candle is likely what ignited a fire at a San Juan Capistrano home that left one person with burns, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters saved two homes after the blaze was reported in the 26000 block of Avenida Aeropuerto at 10:37 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

One burn victim was quickly taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by a candle left unattended in the home’s bedroom, according to the Fire Authority.

Photos shared by the agency show thick, dark smoke billowing over the neighborhood as crews responded to the blaze.

Intense flames were visible inside one of the homes, which later appeared charred and badly damaged.

No further details were available on the burn victim.

***FINAL*** Fire deemed accidental with the probable cause being an unattended candle in the bedroom. Thanks to @OCSheriff for assisting on scene. pic.twitter.com/7KzS9RhBxY — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) August 31, 2021