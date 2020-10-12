DA investigation underway after reports of unauthorized ballot drop boxes in Orange County

An official ballot box is seen in Orange County. (Orange County Registrar of Voters)

Election officials in Orange County are reminding voters to make sure they are dropping their ballots in official county drop boxes, after reports of groups promoting unauthorized drop boxes have surfaced leading to an investigation.

“In some instances, they are promoting these ballot drop boxes as ‘official’ or ‘secure.’ The use of unauthorized, non-official ballot drop boxes is prohibited by state law,” Neal Kelley, Orange County Registrar of Voters, said Monday in a news release.

Reports of several unauthorized ballot boxes placed in Orange County cities came to light on Sunday, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“The right to vote is one of our most sacred rights, and I will not tolerate anyone interfering with someone’s ability to have their voice heard in our democratic process,” OCDA Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

The DA’s Office is currently investigating the unauthorized ballot boxes.

“Anyone who chooses to violate any section of the election code in Orange County and interfere with the sanctity of the election will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Official county drop boxes are clearly marked, bear the official Orange County elections logo, Orange County seal and were designed to meet state standards for security.

A photo of an official Orange County ballot box was posted to the O.C. Registrar’s official Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/OCRegistrar/status/1315677925790842880

The Democratic Party of Orange County, citing a report by the Orange County Register, said a Newport Beach-based California Republican Party staff member promoted filing cabinets as officials O.C. ballot drop boxes on social media posts which have since been removed.

“Voters need trust in our election system, and this latest attempt by senior Republicans only erodes that trust. These fake drop boxes should not be tolerated. I’ve called on local and state leaders to set an example and put a stop to this. We must send a clear message that we will not tolerate voter suppression,” Ada Briceño, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County said Monday in a statement.

A list of official ballot boxes can be found at ocvote.com.

County officials encouraged voters to continue to report any ballot boxes that appear to be fake.

“It’s important for groups, or individuals, to understand that attempting to post or install unofficial ballot drop boxes is in violation of state law,” Kelley said.

Residents can call the Orange County Registrar’s Office at 714-567-7600 with any voting concerns. Anyone who suspects election fraud are encouraged to call the Orange County District Attorney Election Fraud Hotline at 714-501-4593. Residents can also report suspected election fraud by emailing 2020.election@da.ocgov.com.

The registrar’s office also released the following tips for voters:

Make a plan to vote. You can return your official ballot by bringing it to any official drop box, Vote Center voting location (beginning October 30, 2020), or by using the prepaid postage return envelope.

Voters can also choose someone to return their ballot. Only choose someone you trust to return your ballot. You and the other person must sign the back of the return envelope. Never give your ballot to someone else unless you have completed, signed, and sealed the return envelope.

Sign up for ballot tracking. You can sign-up at ocvote.com/track to get automatic notifications by text message (SMS), or email about the status of your official ballot. You’ll be notified once our office has received your ballot, once it has been counted, and if there are any issues with the ballot.

Receive trusted official election information from our “Trusted Election Official Information” web pages.