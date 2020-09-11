‘Unclear’ whether SoFi Stadium worker was wearing harness properly when he fell, autopsy report shows

Construction at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the future home of the Rams and Chargers, is seen in an aerial view on Oct. 23, 2019. (Daniel Slim / AFP / Getty Images)

The construction worker who died after falling from SoFi Stadium’s roof was wearing a fall protection harness, according to the autopsy report by the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner, but it’s “unclear and unconfirmed” if the harness was properly secured to a safety line.

Juan Becerra fell more than 100 feet from the southeast corner of the stadium in Inglewood on June 5.

“The decedent was reported to have been transporting large bundles of ratchet straps across the scaffolding near the rooftop of the stadium at a height of 120 feet,” said the report released in response to a request by The Times. “For an unknown reason, the decedent fell from the scaffold, impacting the hardened concrete surface below.”

The report added: “There was no history of suicidal ideation or attempt. There were no reports of the presence of any environmental factors, intoxication, illnesses, or injuries which may have influenced the fall. There was no foul play suspected.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.