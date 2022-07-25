A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after he was found in a bathtub at a home in East Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the home on the 4000 block of Marathon Street for a report of an unconscious person around 1:10 p.m.

An ambulance was called to the scene to take the unconscious child to the hospital. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that the child was a 5-year-old boy whose condition was unclear.

At this time no arrests have been made and fire officials said the person calling to report the unconscious child was not with him at the time, but instead was calling from a different location.

Police later confirmed that one person was detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.