Under board proposal, all eligible LAUSD students would have to be vaccinated by January

In an undated photo, nurse Lynn-Ti Allen points out the area to sit and be monitored for any side effects after giving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Katherine Baltazar, 12, a seventh-grader at San Fernando Middle School. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

All Los Angeles public school children 12 and older would have to be fully vaccinated by January to enter campus — sooner for students involved in many extracurricular activities — under a proposed to be voted on Thursday by the Board of Education.

If approved as expected, the requirement would catapult the L.A. Unified School District into the forefront of school systems nationwide with the most sweeping and aggressive safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s second-largest school system has moved faster and more comprehensively than most others, testing all students and employees for infection every week, requiring masks indoors and outdoors and ordering employees to get vaccinated.

The student vaccine mandate is scheduled to be debated and voted on during a special and quickly scheduled school board meeting.

Under the proposal, the first students affected would be those involved in activities such as sports. Those students who are 12 or older would have to receive a first vaccine dose no later than Oct. 3 and a second dose no later than Oct. 31.

