Unemployment: Job Search Tips

The unemployment rates across the country continue to rise and are nothing short of astonishing... and analysts believe, it will get much worse before it gets better. From positions being cut, to lay-offs and furloughs, the workforce is taking a hit at a rate like never before - especially right here at home in California. But - there is still work available, if you know where to find it.

For more job resources visit Indeed's website or CovidHires.com

This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7pm on April 3, 2020.