After reports of an armed person on the Ventura College campus Tuesday evening, law enforcement officials were unable to locate any suspects or victims, though the campus was put under a shelter-in-place order while officers investigated.

The Ventura County Community College District Police Department announced on Twitter that it and the Ventura Police Department were investigating, but “there is currently no confirmation of the threat.”

VPD said the search began after an automatic alert was received by the college’s staff.

“The original source of this message is currently unknown, however we are in the process of searching and evacuating,” the VPD added on Twitter.

“As of now:

No known suspects

No confirmed shots fired

No victims

No witnesses”