Unhealthy air from wildfires continues to put damper over L.A. region

Harmful air quality is persisting across much of the Southern California region as wildfires continue to burn locally, throughout the state and in the Pacific Northwest.

On Tuesday the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued its latest smoke advisory which remains in effect for much of the region through Wednesday.

The air quality is forecast to be unhealthy in Los Angeles, unhealthy for sensitive groups in coastal areas, Orange County and the Inland Empire, and moderate in the Coachella Valley, the SCAQMD reported.

Air Quality Forecast (Tuesday, September 15th): https://t.co/szsyGAFunD

🏖 Coastal: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr. -to- Unhealthy

🏙 LA: Unhealthy

🌅 OC: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr. -to- Unhealthy

🌄 Inland Empire: Unhealthy for Sens. Gr. -to- Very Unhealthy

🌴 Coachella Valley: Moderate pic.twitter.com/MwTm2DIpok — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) September 15, 2020

Locally, the Bobcat Fire that continues to rage in the Angeles National Forest after growing to more than 41,000 acres has blanketed several areas with days of scattered ash, dust and debris which has forced many residents to remain indoors as much as possible. The smoke from the El Dorado Fire, which has burned more than 17,000 acres in the San Bernardino Mountains, has also added to the region’s poor air quality.

Officials say the particles floating around from the fires will likely remain for the near future and it’s important for everyone to be aware of the air quality and its potential impacts.

“It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” said L.A. County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health. These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases.”

Davis said day camps in smoke-impacted areas are advised to suspend outside recreation including hiking and picnics.

Wildfire smoke and its particles can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness. For those with sensitive conditions, the small particles from wildfire smoke can cause difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and chest pain.

Smoky conditions persist over the area with fires north and south of the region. #BobcatFire continues to put out large amounts of smoke. If it smells like smoke, take precautions and limit your time outside! Protect children, elderly, and sensitive populations. #SoCal #cawx pic.twitter.com/1aX9fkK3dk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 15, 2020

Specifically, Tuesday’s smoke advisory noted unhealthy air quality in the following areas:

Central Los Angeles

Northwest Coastal LA County

Southwest Coastal LA County

South Coastal LA

Southeast LA County

West San Fernando Valley

East San Fernando Valley

West San Gabriel Valley

East San Gabriel Valley

Pomona-Walnut Valley

South San Gabriel Valley

South Central Los Angeles County

Santa Clarita Valley

San Gabriel Mountains