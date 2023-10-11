Public health officials in Los Angeles County are asking for help identifying a patient who was badly injured in San Pedro earlier this week.

The patient, an Asian male in his mid-20s, was found in the 3700 block of South Meyler Street, a residential area near Wilders Addition Park, on Monday after sustaining a traumatic brain injury, according to L.A. County Health Services.

The cause of his injury was not released.

He was found with a black backpack, a wallet containing Japanese currency, and several travel-size personal hygiene items, officials said. He does not have any visible tattoos or other distinguishable marks.

Authorities say the man is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds.

He was listed in grave condition at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he was intubated and sedated as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to contact the hospital at (424) 306-5305.