A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning.

About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials.

The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side.

A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2022. (KTLA)A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2022. (KTLA)

A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2022. (KTLA)

A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2022. (KTLA)

A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2022. (KTLA)

A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville on Dec. 20, 2022. (KTLA)

No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation.

The track was closed to traffic as crews worked to remove the derailed cars and clear the wreckage.

The case remains under investigation and it’s unknown when the track will reopen.