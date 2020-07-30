Union representing Andres Guardado’s father calls on L.A. sheriff to resign, saying he mishandled shooting investigation

The union that represents the father of Andres Guardado and several advocacy groups are calling on Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign, saying he mishandled the investigation into the 18-year-old’s death and has resisted accountability and oversight during his term.

The organizations sent a letter to Villanueva on Wednesday afternoon citing his rehiring of a deputy fired for misconduct, the harassment of families who’ve lost loved ones at the hands of deputies, and the failure to disclose records of deputy misconduct and comply with subpoenas issued by the Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission.

“You have utterly failed to fulfill your campaign promises to reform the department” the letter said. “You have dramatically exacerbated its problems by undermining basic mechanisms of accountability and civilian oversight at every turn. This historic moment demands that you recognize when it is time for you to go — and the time is now.”

It was signed by Unite Here Local 11, the labor union that represents Cristobal Guardado, as well as Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Check the Sheriff, Justice L.A., the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice. Unite Here represents workers in hotels, restaurants, airports and other venues.

