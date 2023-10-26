SAG-AFTRA and movie and television producers were expected to meet Wednesday, but the actors union pushed back talks to Thursday.

The union instead spent Wednesday “reviewing the latest AMPTP counter offer.”

“We will be meeting across the table with the CEOs tomorrow,” SAG-AFTRA said on X, formerly Twitter.

The sides met on Tuesday, where the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers offered “an improved bonus for the most-watched streaming shows, as well as higher increases in minimum rates,” Variety reports.

“But the studios are still not offering a cut of total streaming revenue, which the actors union has made the centerpiece of its demands to end its 104-day strike,” Variety added. “Though the two sides continue to negotiate, there remains frustration on both sides that more progress has not been made.”

In addition to revenue disagreements, the actors union is seeking protections against the reuse of actors’ likenesses by artificial intelligence technology.