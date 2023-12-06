Unionized faculty members on strike at Cal State L.A. as final exams loom

The union representing faculty across the California State University system is set to continue their series of one-day strikes on Wednesday, this time at Cal State Los Angeles.

The California Faculty Association, which represents more than 29,000 tenured lecturers, librarians and counselors on the Cal State system’s 23 campuses, is looking for a 12 percent wage increase this academic year plus other concessions, including better parental leave, workload support and improved mental health services.

Faculty members, who began their strike on CSULA’s campus around 7 a.m. this morning, are aware that students are gearing up for final exams, but one lecturer told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera that she prepared her students for the walkout and that she has their support.

“We have told the students from the beginning of the semester – we actually [included it] in our syllabus – that we are in the middle of labor negotiations,” said CSULA lecturer Lita Ramos. “My students are prepared, my students are with me … and we had the most amazing march in solidarity with students because their tuition is going up, so they realize the connection between their tuition going up – which is absolutely egregious – and our salaries [remaining] so low.”

Unionized faculty members at the California State University system on strike. (KTLA)

According to Ramos, the school has $8.6 billion in reserves, which is why most faculty members think the 12 percent wage hike is fair.

California State University officials released a statement regarding the walkouts:

“We recognize the need to increase compensation and are committed to doing so, but our financial commitments must be fiscally sustainable.”

Strikes took place at Cal Poly Pomona on Monday and at San Francisco State University Tuesday, with another walkout planned for Thursday at Sacramento State University.

The walkout is set to last until 7 p.m., with a rally scheduled for noon. Most classes at CSULA have been cancelled Wednesday.