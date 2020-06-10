Universal CityWalk partially reopens with new health measures, including temperature checks and mask requirement

After being shut down for months due to the coronavirus, Universal CityWalk partially reopened on Wednesday, but with new safeguards in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Select eateries and shops at the popular tourist destination opened their doors again at noon. The businesses include Voodoo Doughnut, Johnny Rockets, Blaze Pizza, Starbucks, Buca di Beppo, Shoe Palace, Skechers and Guess Accessories, according to a news release from Universal Studios Hollywood.

Most other restaurants and shops are still closed, as is the movie theater. The theme park also remains shuttered.

CityWalk will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. daily, but the operating hours of each venue may vary, the news release stated.

Self-parking — something that would normally cost up to $25 for the general option at the entertainment complex — is free, at least during the initial reopening period. Valet parking is not being offered.

Health and safety measures implemented

CityWalk will have a number of new health and safety measures in place, including temperature checks, required masks and capacity limits.

Guests will be screened at a single point of entry, where they will have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4° or higher will be denied entrance. Those planing to visit are encouraged to take their own temperature prior to arrival.

Face coverings will also be mandatory for visitors, and can be bought at CityWalk, officials said. Those eating in designated areas are exempt from the requirement, however.

Additionally, all venues will have limited occupancy so that physical distancing of 6 feet can be maintained. Floor markers will be placed in some areas to ensure separation between people in separate households.

And CityWalk will also have enhanced sanitation measures, with all high touch points like chair and tables subject to rigorous cleaning and disinfecting. Guests are still urged to wash their hands often with soap and water.

Despite the new safeguards, those who are at higher-risk of developing serious complications from the novel coronavirus should consider not visiting for the time being.

“Guests should evaluate their own risk before they visit, and it is not recommended that older adults or individuals at high-risk with serious underlying medical conditions visit,” the release stated. “Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and Universal cannot guarantee guests will not be exposed during their visit.”