Universal Studios Hollywood cancels Halloween Horror Nights amid coronavirus pandemic

A Halloween Horror Nights is seen in a file photo from 2018. (KTLA)

With Southern California theme parks shuttered indefinitely due to the coronavirus, Universal Studios Hollywood announced Friday that this year’s Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled.

“Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe,” a statement from the theme park read, saying the decision was a “difficult” one to make.

The Universal City theme park has been closed since March 14 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though CityWalk began welcoming back guests last month.

Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, which has reopened, won’t be holding Halloween Horror Nights in the fall, either.

The “Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place,” the statement said.

Halloween Horror Nights is one of Universal’s most popular annual events, regularly drawing large crowds to the after-hours fright fest. Details for this year’s attractions had not been announced.