A child runs around the entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood before it opens on March 14, 2013. (Credit: Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday it will be closing for two weeks, joining a growing list of venues closing to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The theme park will close Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” and reopen on March 28. The Universal CityWalk is set to stay open throughout this period.

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority,” Universal Studios said in a statement to KTLA.

The theme park draws tens of thousands of visitors each day.

Universal’s announcement comes after Disney said it is closing Disneyland and California Adventure Park from Saturday through the end of the month.

The theme park closures follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidance for Californians to avoid mass gatherings of over 250 people and local health officials’ pleas for residents to practice “social distancing.”

At least 32 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in L.A. County Thursday, including four cases suspected of being community-transmitted.

