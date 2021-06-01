Universal Studios Hollywood looks to hire 2,000 people as theme park reopens

An employee is seen ahead of the grand reopening of Universal Studios Hollywood on April 15, 2021, in Universal City, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Universal Studios Hollywood is looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs at the theme park this summer, following a monthslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park, which reopened April 16, has available positions that range from full-time, part-time, and seasonal, to professional career opportunities, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

“Universal Studios Hollywood is casting a wide net to fill more than 2,000 jobs at the world-class theme park destination, offering prospective employees a chance to work within the exciting entertainment industry and alongside some of the most popular rides ever created,” the release stated.

Available jobs include those in attractions; entertainment, including production assistants and show controllers; guest relations; park services; wardrobe; retail; parking; and food, including posts as bartenders, baristas, cooks, bakers, food stand attendants and runners.

To apply, visit USHjobs.com.

There are also openings for professional careers in finance, marketing, human resources, engineering and environmental health and safety. To apply for those types of positions, visit NBCunicareers.com.

“Universal Studios Hollywood brings to life the magic of movie and television production, entertaining guests from around the globe and immersing them in such thrill rides as “Jurassic World—The Ride,” the theme park said in its pitch to prospective employees.

The park reopened in April, after more than a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some attractions will stay closed and the theme park is limiting capacity to comply with state-mandated restrictions.

A new ride based on the animated movie, “The Secret Life of Pets,” was debuted on opening day.

More information about Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk, visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.