Universal Studios Hollywood no longer requiring masks, COVID vaccine proof

Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City is no longer requiring guests to wear face masks, or show COVID-19 vaccine proof or negative virus test results starting Friday.

The change at the theme park comes after Los Angeles County dropped its masking mandate for most indoor places and loosened vaccine verification rules.

A Universal Studios spokesperson said face masks continue to be strongly recommended while indoors, but are not mandatory.

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s website also now says that pre-entry vaccine verification and negative COVID-19 test results are no longer required. Face coverings are also not required at the Valencia amusement park, but are strongly recommended for unvaccinated people.​

Disneyland, on the other hand, requires unvaccinated guests aged 2 and older to mask up indoors. Face coverings are also required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, on the Disney shuttles and at the First Aid area.

Six Flags and Universal Studios had begun requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative virus test results from all guests 12 and older in October, to comply with county rules at the time.

Now, with COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates declining, L.A. County is easing much of its COVID-19 rules.

Masks are now strongly recommended — but no longer required — at many indoor locations, including shops, restaurants and theaters. And vaccine verification is no longer required at outdoor mega events, which include theme parks, concerts and sports games.