Universal Studios Hollywood is inviting select guests to visit Super Nintendo World before its opening date.

The highly anticipated land will be open on select days for a pass member preview starting on Jan. 29 and ending on Feb. 11, the website stated.

The land would then open to the public on Feb. 17

Super Nintendo World will feature a new ride, immersive areas and a new restaurant.

Park visitors can participate in a real-life version of the Mario Kart video game on the “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride. The ride will use augmented reality technology and actual set pieces to imitate a race car driving along the track.

Super Nintendo World will also feature interactive gameplay throughout the land that will be brought to life with the help of Power-up bands.

Guests can punch the “?” blocks to collect digital coins, similar to what Mario does in video games and other components.

The bands have multiple uses, including the ability to collect and store digital coins and keys, enjoy unique interactions with characters, and more, a news release said.

The bands will be available in six different designs and can be purchased within the land, at Super Nintendo World retail shops throughout the park and on CityWalk.

Super Nintendo World merchandise, like clothing, stuffed animals and headbands, are also available at those locations.

New foods, such as Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, “?” Block Tiramisu and a Princess Peach Cupcake will be available at the new Toadstool Café.

Guests can also visit the Universal Studios Hollywood website for more information.

The theme park will release more information about the new area soon.