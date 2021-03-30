Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 with new ride

Scenic artists Billy Teichert, Jason Young and Carlos Rivas prepare to paint a fence next to a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood in this undated photo. The park, closed for more than a year, plans to open in late April. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Universal Studios Hollywood is scheduled to reopen April 16, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut, and on opening day it will debut a ride based on the animated movie “The Secret Life of Pets.”

California guidelines released this month allow theme parks to reopen as early as April 1, but officials at several parks have said they needed additional time to staff up and make other preparations. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim are scheduled to open April 30. Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park plans to open sometime in May. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, though, is opening this Thursday — the earliest the state allows.

Universal Studios Hollywood will open a day earlier for annual and season pass holders, on April 15. Tickets will go on sale online starting April 8.

With Los Angeles and Orange counties entering the less-restrictive orange tier — the third step of California’s reopening process — Universal Studios and the other theme parks in those counties could accept visitors at up to 25% capacity when they reopen. All visitors must be California residents.

