Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen on weekends for food and shopping event

Nearly a year after it closed because of the pandemic, Universal Studios Hollywood plans to reopen on weekends to let fans buy food, shop and wander throughout most of the 415-acre park that celebrates moviemaking.

The theme park plans to rehire several hundred workers who were previously furloughed to staff the event.

Starting March 12, Universal Studios Hollywood will open most areas of the park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for a food and shopping event similar to an event recently announced at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim that starts March 18.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park is also launching a similar event. Celebrating foods infused with boysenberry, the Knott’s event begins March 5.

