Universal Studios welcomes back pass holders for preview day ahead of Friday reopening

Universal Studios Hollywood began welcoming back pass holders Thursday, one day before its official reopening following a yearlong COVID-19-related closure.

The theme park first opened for a preview day just for Annual and Season Pass members, but all other guests will be able to visit starting Friday.

It won’t be the same: some attractions will stay closed and the theme park is limiting capacity to comply with state-mandated restrictions. Tickets are also limited to California residents only.

Steve Kuzj reports from Universal City for the KTLA 5 News on April 15, 2021.