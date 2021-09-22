University Fire in San Bernardino burns 50 acres, prompts evacuations

A 50-acre brush fire in San Bernardino has prompted evacuation orders near the 215 and 210 freeways Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The University Fire was reported just after noon near the University Parkway exit of the 215 Freeway, San Bernardino County Fire Department officials said.

Evacuation orders are in place for homes east of North State Street, south of and including residences on Morgan Road, west of and including Pepperdine Drive and south to Grossmont Road.

A reception center has been opened for evacuees at 6707 Little League Drive.

The blaze at one point threatened a dialysis center, but all 23 patients were able to get out of the building safely, officials said.

The blaze is 0% contained and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department aviation unit is conducting water drops on the fire. Light to medium brush was burning in the steep terrain above homes in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

By 1:30 p.m., firefighters had made good progress in attacking the fire from the ground and air, officials said.

CalFire, as well as the San Manuel and Colton fire departments were assisting in the blaze.

#UniversityFire (Update): Fire at 50 acres and 0% containment. @SBCSDAviation performing water drops. — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 22, 2021

#UniversityFire (Update): EVACUATION ORDER for residences east of N State St south of and including residences on Morgan Rd west of and including Pepperdine Dr south to Grossmont Rd. Structure defense in place. ^eas — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 22, 2021