University High School in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles is on lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a person with a rifle on campus, officials said.

Around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a man with a rifle on campus.

The school, located at 11800 Texas Ave., was placed on lockdown.

LAPD and Los Angeles School Police officers are at the scene and searching the campus.

“There is NO evidence of a shooting or person with a gun at this time,” school police officials said in a tweet.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is staging in the area.

