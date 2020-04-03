University of California will not layoff employees through June amid coronavirus pandemic

The University of California, whose 227,000-member workforce is the third largest in the state, will not lay off any career employee through June 30 because of the coronavirus emergency, despite mounting financial uncertainty facing campuses, UC President Janet Napolitano announced Thursday.

Napolitano also had a message for the state’s employers: Avoid layoffs, and keep your workers paid for as long as possible.

“We are keenly aware of the health concerns and economic uncertainty weighing on the entire University community,” Napolitano and the system’s 10 campus chancellors said in letter to the UC community. “As we face the personal and professional challenges of the day, we are committed to doing all we can to alleviate concerns about income or job stability during this time.”

In an interview, Napolitano said she hoped other California employers would follow suit as families are facing tremendous stress. The no-layoff pledge will apply to all career employees at the 10 campuses, five medical centers and Office of the President. They include gardeners and dining hall workers, doctors and nurses, faculty members and administrators.

