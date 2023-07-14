A chemical spill closed multiple lanes of the eastbound 60 Freeway in Chino Friday morning, impacting traffic and causing delays of up to an hour.

The unknown chemical appeared to come from dozens of white buckets that were strewn about the roadway, as shown in footage from the scene.

A reported chemical spill closed lanes of the eastbound 60 Freeway in Chino on July 14, 2023. (Key News Network)

The buckets reportedly spilled just before Central Avenue at about 3:10 a.m., and by 3:30 a.m., a SigAlert had been issued for the three right lanes, according to Sigalert.com.

The California Highway Patrol and Chino Valley Fire District were on scene to direct traffic and assist with cleanup, which at times closed all lanes, according to KTLA’s Ginger Chan.