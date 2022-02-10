Unlicensed driver hits, kills pedestrian in Pasadena

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Pasadena Thursday evening. According to Pasadena police, the driver of the vehicle was unlicensed.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Blvd. and Walnut Street in the city of Pasadena.

Police and fire personnel arrived on scene and found a man in the roadway who was seriously injured after being hit by a car. The man was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 46-year-old Pasadena man who did not have a driver’s license. He was taken into custody for driving without a license but was later released.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk when the vehicle hit him.

Police said the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department. Once the investigation is completed, police said, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not to file charges.

The pedestrian’s name and age have not yet been released.