Unprecedented coronavirus outbreaks at L.A. County supermarkets further strains the essential service

Barbara Hughes, left, a cashier at Food 4 Less in Palmdale, hands a flier to customer Rona Millage of Palmdale on Friday, notifying her about cases of COVID-19 at the store. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Supermarkets have been hit hard by the unprecedented explosion of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, further straining an essential service that needs to remain open despite the new stay-at-home order.

Outbreaks are increasing at an alarming rate across industries, officials say — an unavoidable consequence of so many people falling sick in the region. But those at grocery stores and other essential retailers pose a unique challenge for officials attempting to reduce coronavirus transmission, as well as for county residents trying to pare down their activities to only what is necessary.

L.A. County is investigating ongoing coronavirus outbreaks at 490 businesses, compared with 173 a month ago, according to county data. The increase in outbreaks drives home officials’ warnings that the only way to stay safe is to stay home, even as many businesses remain open.

“Many things are permitted still, but they may not be wise, and they carry immense risks for you and the people around you,” Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county health services director, said last week.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.