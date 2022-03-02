‘Unprovoked assault’: Police seek person who punched woman in Glendale parking structure

A surveillance still from video released by Glendale police on March 2, 2022 shows an assailant punching a woman in an unprovoked attack.

Glendale police are asking for the public’s help finding a person who punched a woman in a parking structure in a caught-on-video “unprovoked assault.”

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in a lower level parking structure along the 200 block of North Glendale Avenue, police said in a crime bulletin shared on Instagram.

The assailant was standing next to several bags and appeared to be smoking narcotics when the victim walked by, video released by Glendale police showed.

“The suspect quickly walked up to the victim and struck her in the side of the head with a right hand,” authorities said.

The victim appeared to be caught off guard, but continued walking through the parking lot after turning to look at her attacker, the video showed.

The assailant then turned back around and continued walking after the assault.

It is unclear if any words were exchanged during the incident.

Images released by Glendale police on March 2, 2022 show a person who was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking structure.

It is also unclear from the images and video released by police if the assailant is male or female, but they were described as being between 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 4 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build.

He or she was wearing plaid shorts over black leggings, a black hoodie with a large white graphic and a blue and white backward baseball cap. Police said the person may be a transient.

Anyone with information about the assailant is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.