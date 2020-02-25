Unregistered Sex Offender Accused of Exposing Self to Young Girls at Rancho Cucamonga Park

Deputies arrested an unregistered sex offender after they say he exposed himself to two young girls at a Rancho Cucamonga park last week.

Brian Mendez, 32, of San Jacinto, is accused of indecent exposure and child annoyance, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses called the department about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to report seeing a man exposing himself to girls at Fairmont Way and Victoria Park Lane, at the entrance to Victoria Groves Park, deputies said in a written statement.

Deputies soon found a man, later identified as Mendez, who matched the description provided by witnesses just around the corner at Austin and Menlo courts, according to sheriff’s officials and county booking records. He was taken into custody without a struggle.

“During the investigation, deputies determined Mendez had exposed himself to two juveniles under the age of ten,” the statement said.

Upon further investigation, “He was found to be an unregistered sex offender out of New York and Florida,” the statement added.

Bail for Mendez was set at $30,000 pending his next court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Detectives asked anyone with information, or who has had a suspicious encounter with Mendez to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463

