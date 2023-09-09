A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The skateboarding competition started around 4:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Cherokee Avenue and became violent around 7:22 p.m. when the crowd began acting up, police said.

The crowds began lighting trash cans and a car on fire while igniting fireworks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Images from the scene show graffiti covering an L.A. Fire Department vehicle, a burned and fully charred vehicle sitting in the parking lot, and general vandalism where the event took place.

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (Citizen)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (Citizen)

A skateboarding event turned violent and unruly as crowds began setting fires in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (Citizen)

Officers in riot gear created a skirmish line to force everyone out of the area and towards Holywood Boulevard.

A large police and fire crew presence responded to the scene to disperse the unruly crowd. Some officers were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles being thrown from the crowds.

It’s unclear what caused the event to turn violent and no arrests have been reported so far.

This developing story will be updated. Video of the scene can be viewed in the video player above.