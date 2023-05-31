An Oxnard man suffered major injuries when his car was struck head-on by another vehicle north of Camarillo Tuesday night.

At about 8:45 p.m., Timothy Wells, 60, was driving his 2004 Saturn Vue east on the 118 Freeway near Walnut Avenue when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Wells was unable to pass that car before colliding head-on with another Saturn, this one from model year 2002.

The driver of the 2002 Saturn, 31-year-old Oxnard resident Jose Rosas, suffered major injuries and was taken to Los Robles Medical Center.

Wells suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.