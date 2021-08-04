‘Unusual incident’: Body found on San Bernardino freeway

A pedestrian was found dead on a freeway in San Bernardino over the weekend, in what authorities are calling an “unusual incident.”

The man’s body was found around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the westbound 210 Freeway near 30th Street, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Wednesday.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, was determined to be deceased by emergency medical personnel, according to CHP.

The cause of death is still under investigation, pending an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer K. Roney at the CHP San Bernardino Office at 909-383-4247.