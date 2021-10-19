Unvaccinated L.A. city employees could get until mid-December to get their shots under new proposal

Los Angeles city workers who have yet to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or tell the city that they’re seeking an exemption by Wednesday could have additional time to get the shots under a plan being put forward by city officials.

During that additional time, they would get tested twice a week for the coronavirus — and the cost of the tests would be deducted from their paychecks at $65 per test, according to the plan. The tests would be taken on the employees’ time, not while they were being paid for city work.

If workers still haven’t followed the vaccination rules by the end of Dec. 18, they would face “corrective action.”

The plan now heads to the Los Angeles City Council for its approval. In a report, City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo described it as the “last, best, and final offer” made to labor groups on how the vaccine requirements would work.

