Unvaccinated L.A. teens more likely to test positive for coronavirus than adults

A nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to high school student at the California State University Long Beach campus on Aug. 11, 2021 in Long Beach. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Unvaccinated teenagers have been more likely to test positive for the coronavirus than unvaccinated adults in Los Angeles County, officials said.

The trend illustrates how a group less likely to have been vaccinated in the nation’s most populous county is playing an outsize role in continuing transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant.

“The highest case rates have been among unvaccinated teens, who were eight times more likely than vaccinated teens to test positive for COVID and are important drivers of transmission across our communities,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a recent briefing.

Previously, health officials had noted that it was younger adults who were most likely to contract the coronavirus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.