Authorities are investigating after a home went up in flames in Victor Valley, leading to the discovery of an illegal marijuana operation inside the house.

Firefighters and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the home on the 9300 Block of White Road in Baldy Mesa around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

The home was fully engulfed when authorities arrived on scene and it was later determined that the house was being used as an illegal marijuana grow site.

First responders found the area surrounding the home “booby-trapped” with nails sticking out of the ground, causing tire damage to sheriff’s vehicles and fire trucks.

Despite the flames and the various traps surrounding the property, no injuries were reported.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

The incident is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Department’s marijuana enforcement team.

Anyone with information about the illegal grow operation is urged to contact Sheriff’s Deputy E. Martinez, at 760-552-6800. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at wetip.com.