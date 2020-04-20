Up to 442,000 people in L.A. County may have already had coronavirus, antibody study estimates

Breaking news update:

Officials released the preliminary results of an antibody study in Los Angeles County Monday, estimating that hundreds of thousands more people may have been infected with the coronavirus in the past, even without showing any symptoms.

Scientists from the University of Southern California and the county’s public health department tested a random sample of 863 L.A. County residents between April 10 and 14, finding coronavirus antibodies in the blood of around 4.1% of them, “with a range that could be as low as 2.8% and as high as 5.6% when you factor in the reliability of the tests,” the county’s public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced.

This translates to an estimated 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who may have been infected at some point with COVID-19, she said.

“Although I report every day that we have thousands of thousands of people that have tested positive, the serology testing lets us know that we have hundreds of thousands of people that have already developed antibodies to the virus because at some point in time over the last couple of months, they have in fact been infected with COVID-19,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer said the study suggests that the number of people in the county with a past or current infection is 28 to 55 times higher than the number of confirmed cases found through testing for current infections, which was at 13,816 Monday.

“Being positive for COVID-19 antibodies does not mean that a person is immune or that a person is not able to be reinfected. More research is really needed to understand what protection do people have who have already been infected with COVID-19,” Ferrer said.

Though more research is needed, the results of the study can help show how many people are potentially immune, the lead USC scientist leading the study, Dr. Neeraj Sood, has said.

And although the sample size of people tested in L.A. County was relatively small, Ferrer said the early results already show that men were more likely to be infected with the coronavirus. Of those tested for antibodies in the county, 6% of men tested positive compared to 2% of women.

Among those who had COVID-19 antibodies from the sample of 863 people, 7% were African American, 6% were white, 4.2% were Asians and 2.5% were Latinx.

And from those who had the antibodies, 2.4% of people were between the ages of 18 and 34, 5.6% were between 35 to 54 years old and 4.3% were 55 and older.

“Given the high rate of people that many have been infected at some point with COVID-19, we need to assume that at any point in time, we could be infected and that all of the other people that we come in contact with can also be infected,” Ferrer said, urging residents to continue practicing physical distancing.

Previous story:

After testing the first 1,000 people for coronavirus antibodies earlier this month, scientists from the University of Southern California and Los Angeles County’s health department are set to release their preliminary findings Monday.

With the county already stepping up testing for current coronavirus infections, the serology test is different. It is aimed at finding people who have already fought off the disease in the past, even those who didn’t show any symptoms of the respiratory illness.

USC and county health officials hope the data from the study will paint a clearer picture of how widespread coronavirus has been in the county, and help inform decisions on when to lift social distancing measures and let business open back up.

“It will give us an understanding of how many people out there maybe be infected and not even aware ,” Dr. Paul Simon of L.A. County Public Health said. “If they are antibody positive, they will be able to more quickly resume their normal activities.”

Though the university is releasing initial findings Monday, the testing will continue throughout six undisclosed sites throughout L.A. County for the next three to four months.

A representative sample of 1,000 randomly pre-selected people will be tested every two weeks to track the trajectory of the virus in the county.

Stanford University released results of antibody testing in Santa Clara County last week, estimating that between 2.5% and 4.2% of Santa Clara County residents had antibodies to the coronavirus in their blood by early April.