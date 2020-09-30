L.A. Sheriff Villanueva to provide update on ambush shooting of 2 deputies in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is expected to give an update on the investigation into the ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton earlier in September.

A manhunt has been underway for the shooter, who was seen on video approaching the deputies’ patrol car and opening fire, since the Sept. 12 incident.

Both deputies were struck by the gunfire and aided each other while they waited for help.

The 31-year-old female deputy was struck in the jaw and the 24-year-old male deputy was hit in the head, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said.

Both were hospitalized in critical condition and have since been released to continue their recovery.

A GoFundMe created to help the deputies with their medical costs and aid in their recovery has raised more than $750,000.

The suspect was described as a man between 28 and 30 years old.

He was seen wearing dark colored clothing and may have fled in a dark, four-door sedan. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Villanueva will be joined by Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener and District Attorney Jackie Lacey at a 10 a.m. news conference in downtown Los Angeles.